Keene Memorial Library reopens after renovation and expansion adds space for all ages

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — Anyone driving down Broad Street in Fremont has probably noticed, the Keene Memorial Library has gotten a makeover.

“It’s the culmination of really over 20 years of work in the library community,“ said Laura England-Biggs, Director of Keene Memorial Library.

The renovation project, which began fund raising in 2018, completed work on the library in January.

With 12,500 extra square feet to work with the Keene Memorial Library has re-imagined itself into a space that serves every part of the Fremont Community.

Whether its kids, teens or adults there is now a space for everyone at the library with glass walls that capture sound so that little kids can have fun while adults read their favorite hardcovers and paperbacks in peace.

“It was crucial to us to be able to meet everyone’s needs separately. We even have a new children’s activities room so they can do story time in there and not have to tear it down for meeting space in the evenings,” said England-Biggs

Even with all the new renovations Keene Memorial still pays tribute to its legacy that began when it was originally constructed in 1971.

The libraries original chandelier hangs over the entryway and the familiar La Brezza statue is still there to greet readers as they walk up the stairs.

But Keene Memorial is keeping its focus forward, and Laura says she can’t wait to see what new stories they can tell with the new Library.

“Ok we are home, we are gonna get back to what we have done in the past but what new things can we do? What new services can we provide that we haven’t been able to before,” said England-Biggs.