Lawmakers debate the value of Delta 8 as retailers call for more regulation instead of ban

Video shows C&S Wellness serving customers who are looking for Delta 8 and other Cannabis alternatives.

Lawmakers in Lincoln are considering a bill that would ban Delta 8 and many other cannabis alternatives. Local retailers say that the industry needs more regulation, not prohibition. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In recent years synthetic cannabinoids like Delta 8 have exploded in popularity.

But along with that increase in demand, shop owners like Chris Leffler at C&S Wellness have seen plenty of bad actors trying to push questionable products to consumers.

“The de-regulated market, there are a lot of pretenders that are out there that are just putting products together and throwing them into the market because its kind of the Wild West,” said Chris Leffler.

Lawmakers have taken notice of the industry as well and a new bill LB316, with the support of Attorney General Mike Hilgers, is looking to take Delta 8 off store shelves entirely.

“We are talking about synthetic cannabinoids with all sorts of different products that no one really knows what they are,” said Senator Jared Storm of District 23 during Monday’s floor debate.

While many Delta 8 retailers would rather that lawmakers find another issue to tackle Leffler thinks a closer look is warranted.

But he wants lawmakers to help make things safer for his customers, not make it harder to get the help they need.

“With regulation, you set up a tax on the hemp products as well, you will provide education for shop owners. You will set a standard for shop owners to where they have to take credit for what they are doing,” said Leffler.

Leffler said the tax benefits that could come from regulation also shouldn’t be ignored, especially with the state facing a budget deficit.

Leffler told me though he has a feeling lawmakers will move forward with their ban.

He is already taking steps to make sure he can keep the doors open if LB316 bans his delta 8 products.

“We downsized in the anticipation of us having to lose the delta 8, delta 10 products. All of the synthesized THC products are going away,” said Leffler.

