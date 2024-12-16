Lutheran High School Fremont set to open its doors in Fall of 2025

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — The Lutheran Community in the Fremont area has been dreaming of a Lutheran centered high school for many years.

In 2022 the community took the first steps towards making that happen with a feasibility study.

They wanted to see how much interest there was for a new school and they found plenty of it.

“It was feasible and practical to start a Lutheran High School that could have up to 100 to 125 students in it,” said. Rob Cooksey with Lutheran High School Fremont.

With a student base identified, the next step was finding a host for the school.

“Our mission of putting together programs and partnerships that build healthy minds bodies and spirits, building on those Christian principles it is just a natural partnership,” said Lindy Hoyer, CEO of the Fremont Family YMCA.

Sitting just west of Fremont the YMCA’s Camp Christensen and the Hazel Keene Lodge will be the hosts for Lutheran High School.

Inside student’s will work within a hybrid learning model, learning core subjects like reading, math and science through the online Acellus Academy based out of Kansas City. All courses will be offered at three levels; standard, honors and a fine-tuned level for students looking to learn the basics.

Theology classes, physical education and studying the fine arts will happen in person at the Lodge.

“On beautiful days, weather wise, students would sit outside and work on their laptops wherever they like and enjoy the nature,” said Dawn Cooksey, with Lutheran High School Fremont.

Tuition will run $8000 per student and while Rob and Dawn think it would be helpful, the repeal of School Choice won’t affect the school opening its door in 2025.

While their study found the community could support a school with enrollment of 100 to 125 Lutheran High School Fremont is hoping to enroll 20 to 25 for its first year of instruction.

With only around a year to put everything together opening Lutheran High School Fremont hasn’t been easy but with their faith driving them, the folks behind Lutheran are ready for whatever challenges come their way.

“We know that, even though there could be hiccups and things that provide roadblocks, as we move this process forward. It’s all still working and it is still moving forward and I think it will be amazing,” said Dawn.

More information on available courses, enrollment and updates can be found at luhifremont.org