Man accused of murdering Fort Calhoun priest makes first appearance in court

BLAIR, Neb (KMTV) — Kierre Williams, the 43 year old accused of killing Father Stephen Gutgsell, appeared over Zoom in Washington County Court Thursday.

Williams is being charged with four felonies including first degree murder, a charge that come with the death penalty if he is convicted, something that seemed to surprise Williams during his arrangement.

“No, I was there speaking with the attorney and he said that first degree murder is punishable by natural life in prison, he didn’t say anything about the death penalty,” said Williams.

While the investigation is still ongoing some new details about the crime have come out, the strangest of which being where they found the suspect and victim.

According to the affidavit, Williams was found by police laying on top of Father Gutgsell in a T-pose, with his back on Gustgsell’s chest.

Authorities though say they still haven’t come up with a motive, or any connection between Williams and Gustgsell.

“We can’t find a connection. It looks like the last we knew he was working at a meat packing plant in Sioux City Iowa. Right now the information we have is there is no connection,” said Washington County Attorney Scott VanderSchaff.

Gutgsell’s murder is the second homicide to hit the small community of Fort Calhoun in the past four months.

Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson, who resides in Fort Calhoun, said the community is still reeling from the death of Father Gutgsell.

“Yes and I understand why they are. I am married and have a wife and she is spooked. Why did this happen? We don’t know but it’s still a safe place to live,” said Robinson.

In the wake of father Gutgsell’s death Robinson is encouraging the community to stay vigilant, and take precautions to keep themselves safe.

“We border the largest metro area in the state, about a million people. We are eight miles from the city of Omaha eight miles from the interstate. We have always been there. Lock your doors, be vigilant, take a few extra precautions whatever you need to do. And if you see something, say something,” said Robinson.

The County Attorney and Sheriff made it clear the investigation is still ongoing and we will update you with any new details as they become available.