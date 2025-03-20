Much of Fremont remained without power Thursday as OPPD and city crews work to repair extensive damage

Video shows Fremont shoppers trying to buy supplies in dark stores, damage to power lines and substations in and around Fremont

Summarize Fremont residents are working through another day of power outages after Wednesday's blizzard.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The streets were cleared and the snow was melting.

But for folks in Fremont, the problems that blew in with Wednesday’s blizzard were still causing headaches through most of Thursday.

“Yesterday was just hanging out with the dogs, trying to keep an eye on the weather. The power came off and on about a dozen times before we finally lost it. It came back on for a little bit but now it’s been off all day,” said Amanda Haffner, a Fremont resident who stopped by Bomgaars to purchase a chainsaw on Thursday.

Amanda was one of the many in Fremont who navigated the dark aisles of Bomgaars to try and find supplies she needed to clean up the down trees that, along with downed power lines, littered large parts of Fremont.

“We had to come buy a chainsaw because we have a tree down. My mom has an electric chainsaw but thats no good,” said Haffner.

As of Thursday afternoon around 3200 people in Dodge County remained without power.

Then an incident at the Fremont Power Plant Thursday afternoon shut off the lights for almost everyone in town.

Some residents reported hearing concerning noises and seeing more steam than normal come out of the city's plant but in an update officials said it was a normal procedure to help get rid of excess steam pressure.

It wasn't just folks in Dodge County wondering when the power will come back.

“The winds were kind of crazy but once the storm settled we realized that the power lines were missing,” said Amanda Siems

Siems and her husband had to navigate through power lines that were completely covering the county road leading from their home to the highway.

They were looking for a generator or an adapter to use some of their power tool batteries to get their devices charged.

They found some of what they need but not everything and with the ETA on their power being turned back on up in the air, they headed out to see if they could find their supplies elsewhere in town.

“Burt County did message everyone today, thats our power company, that they have crews coming in from other states to help. But they still aren’t giving us a time frame. Hopefully up next week is what they are telling us,” said Sims.

