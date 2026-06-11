Nebraska Game and Parks considers cutting antlered deer permits amid 50% population drop

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska's deer population has dropped 40 to 50 percent since 2019, prompting a proposed permit change that will go before the Game and Parks Commission Friday.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is set to vote Friday in North Platte on whether to lower the antlered deer permit limit from 2 to 1. If passed, about 13,000 fewer permits would be issued next season.

Heath Davenport, a hunter from Plattsmouth, hopes the commission approves the change. Davenport has a YouTube account devoted to educational, vlog-style content called The Nebraska Hunter.

"Guys in the livestock industry can contest to this you don't butcher your prize bull after two years, there's no difference here you let your deer get big you look at their genetics," Davenport said.

Luke Meduna, the Game and Parks Commission's big game program manager, said the population decline is the driving force behind the proposal.

"The big catalyst for this our deer population these last four years have been way down from what they were," Meduna said.

Meduna cited drought and a disease called Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease or EHD for the decline.

The commission surveyed roughly 10,000 hunters on the proposed change. About 2,500 were against lowering the limit.

"They want to hunt two bucks for meat, or hunting multiple seasons multiple units, think their population can support it," Meduna said.

Davenport said Nebraska has room to grow its deer population compared to other Midwest states. He is hoping for a healthier herd by the time his 9-year-old son is old enough to join him.

"He eats it up he loves hunting he can't wait until someday he gets to go out there and hunt with dad," Davenport said.

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