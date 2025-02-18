Nebraska State Patrol mourns the loss of Trooper Kyle McAcy

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — On Tuesday morning, with badges covered by a black band, the Nebraska State Patrol mourned the loss of Trooper Kyle McAcy.

"Our Nebraska State Patrol family is hurting today. Yesterday we lost a dedicated trooper, a dedicated friend, and a wonderful person," said NSP Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc.

The investigation into McAcy's death is ongoing but we are learning more about what happened to the trooper.

Boloduc said McAcy was helping another trooper respond to an accident involving two vehicles and a state snowplow on I-80 near mile marker 424 during Monday morning's snowstorm.

Bolduc said McAcy spoke to the plow driver outside of the vehicle and they believe that McAcy had asked the plow driver to move his plow before going to check on the other vehicles.

As he was doing that the plow went in reverse and struck McAcy, who died from his injuries at the scene.

Jeremy Thorson, McAcy's lieutenant at Troop A, said McAcy was always there to help when it was needed.

"He enjoyed helping others, especially in a time of need. That's why he was a crisis negotiator," said Thorson.

A Millard West graduate, McAcy spent his decade with the state patrol serving the Omaha and Fremont areas.

In a statement sent to KMTV Millard West Principal Greg Tiemann said,

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 2011 Millard West graduate Kyle McAcy. I remember him as a kind and dedicated student, as well as a proud member of the marching band. One fond memory was how Kyle was part of the marching band that performed in the Tournament of Roses Parade in 2010. We are incredibly proud of the life he lived, dedicating himself to serving and protecting others as a Nebraska State Trooper. His legacy of service will not be forgotten"

The last State Trooper killed in the line of duty was Trooper Jerry Smith, who was killed in a car crash near Bridgeport in 2019.

Smith and McAcy were roommates during their time at the NSP academy.

Just like he stepped up to help his fellow troopers, McAcy was there for Smith's family in their time of need.

"Kyle was instrumental in helping the Smith family in their time of grief. The second phone call I made yesterday was the Karen Smith. That was a hard one," said Bulduc.

Public services and funeral arrangements are still being made but members of the public can submit messages of support for McAcy's family and fellow troopers.

https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/nsp-mourns-loss-trooper-kyle-mcacy-1