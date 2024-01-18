New Columbus Field House set to open soon

COLUMBUS, Neb (KMTV) — Towering over the Columbus Community Hospital’s wellness center, right next to Columbus high school, is a new Mecca of athletics known as The House.

“They can really find anything, it’s almost an athletic Disneyland,” said Rob Marshall, the Director of the Columbus Field House.

At the Field House folks can take a run around their nearly 400 meter elevated track, play soccer or football on the over 100,000 square foot indoor field, take a few swings in the batting cages or on the golf simulator and it even has a trampoline park.

But the folks behind the Field House envision the facility hosting much more than just athletics.

“You can look at the field and say, oh I can think of normal sporting activities. But there are so many other activities we can do. One of the things we talked about is marching bands, doing marching band festivals in here, drum lines, it’s endless,” said Marshall.

The facility hasn’t cost tax payers a dime and was funded entirely through private fund raising and a grant from the Department of Economic Development.

“It’s gonna be great for economic development in Columbus. We will have people coming in from the region. They will use our hotels, get gas, eat food at restaurants and things like that,” said Michael Hansen, President and CEO of the Columbus Community Hospital.

The House was truly a community project, from the local fund raising to being built by local contractors every piece of it was designed to benefit Columbus and the hope is that The House will keep the community growing for years to come.

“Columbus is one of the few communities in Nebraska that continues to grow and thrive. This is just gonna be a great pool for recruitment and retention. Not only for the hospital and our staff but for the business communities that have been involved with the project as well,” said Hansen.

You won't have to wait long to experience everything The House has to offer, it will open its doors to the public on January 22nd.