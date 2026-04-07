New Valley development brings Casey's, Fareway, housing

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — A new development project called Valley Landing is bringing a mix of businesses, housing, and lakeside living to Valley.

The project will feature enough room for about 10 businesses and 25 acres for housing. Planned additions include a Casey's gas station and a Fareway grocery store. Construction on the Casey's is expected to begin next week, while the Fareway grocery store may not start for another year or two.

Courtesy: Pappas Marketing Communications Valley Landing plan.

Kirk Hanson, a developer with Access Commercial and lifelong resident of the area, sees this as a big next step for the community.

"Our vision is to have a destination. We call it Valley Landing for a reason," Hanson said.

"This area was kinda always about lakes and it seemed like a really far drive to get to Omaha from Valley and now it's 14 minutes to get to my office," Hanson said.

Preparing the former farmland for building presented challenges. The ground had to be raised and leveled.

"The challenge in Valley and maybe that’s the name is that this entire site was in the flood plain and when we had the really bad floods back in 2018 there was multiple sections of this being completely underwater," Hanson said.

Hanson hopes the project pairs well with the local school district. Students are currently playing their first season of spring sports at the brand new DC West athletic complex, which was completed in August.

Max Williams, KMTV The DC West Athletic Complex was completed in 2025.

When I spoke with the district's superintendent, she was excited at the idea that the complex could soon be surrounded by all new development.

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