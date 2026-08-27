'Not having a voice': Nebraska beef industry weighs in on federal cattle decisions

DAVID CITY, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska cattle producers and meat sellers are responding to federal decisions on beef imports and border cattle entry points, raising questions about what these moves mean for local agriculture and grocery prices.

Joan Ruskamp and her husband have been running their feedlot for nearly 50 years.

"I love being a farmer," Ruskamp said.

Ruskamp was upset when the Trump administration announced last week it would import up to 300,000 metric tons of beef. Elected leaders from Nebraska and Iowa echoed her concerns online, saying the short-term move overlooks Nebraska producers. As organizations like the Farm Bureau have reported major lows in U.S. herd sizes, the value of Ruskamp's cows is up, but so are the costs to keep the operation running.

"Everything that we buy just like our consumers has gone up," Ruskamp said.

That includes feed and fuel.

"The profit margin gets tighter and tighter," Ruskamp said.

Ruskamp argues cheaper gas and inputs instead could be a win-win for shoppers and producers.

Scott Buresh, co-owner of Buresh Meats, says the commonly grass-finished imported beef has a slightly different taste than domestic grain-finished beef, if you have a refined palate.

"With the lack of fat in it and the non-grain finish you are going to get what they call a gamey taste to it," Buresh said.

Buresh says his relationships with suppliers are as important as ever to find the best deal for his customers. He agrees with Ruskamp that herd sizes need to improve for stability.

This week, a cattle entry point along the U.S.-Mexico border opened for the first time in over a year, amid concerns over harmful New World screwworm cases.

"I would prefer that over importing a lot of extra meat," Ruskamp said.

Looking ahead, Buresh and Ruskamp believe these won't have major impacts on prices in the near future.

"Is this going to be a quick fix? I don't think so. Is this going to help? Only time will tell I guess," Buresh said.

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