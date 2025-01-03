Omaha students meet with lawmakers just days before the 2025 session

LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — There usually aren’t many kids to be found in the Unicameral while its in session.

But that doesn’t mean lawmakers aren’t debating issues that hit close to home for many young Nebraskans.

“I think we have seen in the past few years bills that are looking specifically at young people with their healthcare, their access to education and what they get to do in schools,” said Isa Manhart, Family Ministry Coordinator for The Urban Abbey.

As the second house we get to exercise our power as the people in politics through participation and on Friday, The Urban Abbey brought the next generation of Nebraskans to the Capitol to remind them that they have the power to speak out, even if they aren’t old enough to vote.

“I am writing about equal rights, and making a safe place for everyone because thats important to me,” said Ada Pool Macias, a student at Lewis and Clark Middle School.

“I have definitely seen some upgrades and changes but I think we can always do more. It’s just one step at a time,” said Raven Brye, a student at Omaha Central High School.

Contentious debates around controversial issues have dominated legislature in recent years but with 17 new members of the body some lawmakers are hoping 2025 can be a step back from the recent drama.

“What I think that really offers us is an opportunity for a reset. My hope is that over the next two years in this biennium is we focus on a lot of those kitchen table issues. Making sure we focus on things that lift up everyday Nebraskans whether it’s funding schools or access to good healthcare,” said Senator George Dungan.