As the storm started rolling in Tuesday afternoon power started going out across the metro.

As of 9:10PM OPPD reports 7,981 customers out of power mostly in Douglas, Washinton, Cass, Otoe and Saunders County.

Power outages caused power lights to go out at some of Omaha's busiest interesections, including 72nd and Dodge during 5PM rush hour traffic.

If you are experiencing an outage please report it to OPPD at https://ww3.oppd.com/report-outage/or you can call 402-554-6773