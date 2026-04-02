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OSHA fines Horizon Biofuels nearly $150,000 after Fremont explosion killed father and two daughters

OSHA fined Horizon Biofuels just under $150,000 for safety violations following a July explosion in Fremont that killed a father and his two daughters.
OSHA fines Horizon Biofuels nearly $150,000 after a July explosion killed a father and his two daughters
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FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — OSHA issued a citation forcing Horizon Biofuels to pay just under $150,000 following an investigation into a July explosion in Fremont that killed an employee and his two daughters.

The citation was issued because of multiple violations deemed "serious" and "willful - serious." These included equipment that lacked controls to stop metals or wood from potentially starting a fire or explosion. Horizon Biofuels also failed to protect employees from falling, with a single wooden plank used by employees to reach high-up storage bins, among other violations.

OSHA believes those violations among others led to the explosion that killed 12-year-old Hayven, 8-year-old Fayeah, and their father, Dylan Danielson. The sisters were at the factory with Danielson because he was taking them to a doctor's appointment later that day.

OSHA said it is still investigating, which means it is possible there could be additional penalties and fines to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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