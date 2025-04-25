Parents left searching for answers after sudden shake up in leadership at Fremont Civil Air Patrol

Video shows concerned parents meeting with Civil Air Patrol officials after leadership team was recently removed.

Parents were left searching for answers after the leadership team of the Fremont Civil Air Patrol was removed from their positions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sitting just east of the airport in Fremont is a modest building housing the more than 80 year legacy of the Fremont Civil Air Patrol.

For parents like Michelle Martinson the squadron and its leadership have helped shape her daughter into a dedicated cadet.

"She has actually been apart of the Civil Air Patrol for almost a year now. She has excelled to become the fifth highest rank in the squadron and she is pulling others with her," said Martinson.

But a recent showcase of the squadron’s work turned sour when State leadership informed the squadron, with cadets present, that their leadership team was being removed and replaced for not following protocol.

On Thursday, parents demanded answers.

I was invited by several parents to attend the meeting to hear what Civil Air Patrol officials had to say but was told at the door that media would not be allowed in.

The man responsible for removing the leadership team, Colonel David E. Plum the wing commander of the Nebraska Civil Air Patrol, was not in attendance.

I kept vigil in the parking lot as parents questioned officials.

After almost two hours parents began to filter out with many telling me they were leaving with most of their questions unanswered.

"We weren't getting answers. It was just back and forth. A lot of heat, a lot of upset parents and a lot of unanswered questions," said Martinson.

Parents did get a few important answers regarding the leadership change. They were told the removals did not involve cadets and that cadet safety was never in question.

They also recieved a promise of a follow up meeting in a couple of weeks with Colonel Plum to discuss the future of the Fremont Squadron.

