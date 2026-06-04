'Perfect thing to have in our backyard' Norfolk says small modular nuclear reactor could be a game-changer

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Public Power District has named Norfolk as one of four finalists to host a small modular nuclear reactor, and local leaders say landing the plant could transform the city's economic future.

NPPD is also considering Beatrice, Brownville and Sutherland for the project. A location decision is expected in 2028, and if Norfolk is selected, construction process would still be roughly 7 years the city tells me.

Scott Williams, a Norfolk resident who ran for mayor in 2024 and operates an insurance business, said the prospect of a nuclear plant is exactly what the city needs to reverse a trend of young people leaving for larger cities.

"Most of our friends by and large their kids live in Omaha or Chicago," Williams said.

Williams said he believes the reactor would make Norfolk more attractive to major businesses looking for communities that can support their energy demands.

"This is the perfect thing to have in our backyard," Williams said.

The issue drew attention at a recent Norfolk town hall held by U.S. Representative Mike Flood, where multiple attendees asked questions about the potential plant. Flood, who is from Norfolk, expressed strong support for the project.

"We are on the right track, I would love to see one of those right here in this community," Flood said.

City Engineer Steven Rames said attracting new businesses to Norfolk is a priority, but energy availability has become a growing challenge.

"It's just about where in the community can we fit that business and is the power available in that location," Rames said.

Rames said the power demands of incoming businesses have grown dramatically. Where a new business once required 2 to 5 megawatts of power, today's technology-driven companies are requesting between 50 and 200 megawatts.

In Norfolk's current state, Rames says that there are other ways to attract businesses, mentioning that the first question he often recieves from prospective companies is housing related.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, a small modular reactor has a power capacity of 300 megawatts. Rames said whichever city is selected for the plant will have a significant advantage in attracting and retaining businesses.

Rames compared the potential reactor project to Norfolk's recent park renovations, framing both as investments in the city's long-term growth.

"What do we need to do to grow the community what do we need to do to bring businesses into the community or get businesses that are here to grow within the community versus leave," Rames said.

To get a better understanding of how local nuclear power can benefit a community, I reached out to the city of Brownville, which is located next to Cooper Nuclear Station, but did not recieve a response.

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