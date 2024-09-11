Police asking parents and students to stay vigilant and report any threats made to schools or students

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — In years past parents put a big focus on whether their schools are providing their kids a good education.

But in recent years there are other concerns starting to move to the front of many parent’s minds.

“The number one thing im seeing right now is everyone wants our schools to be safe, without a doubt,” said Captain Kurt Bottorff with the Fremont Police Department.

Unfortunately Fremont, like many communities across Nebraska, is no stranger to threats being made to their students and schools.

This spring some parents pulled their kids out school temporarily after multiple threats were made to Fremont Middle School in a week following a brawl between students and on Monday Fremont Public Schools and FPD investigated another vague nondescript threat that was found on social media.

That threat was thankfully determined not to be serious but Bottorff says it was still an important reminder that every threat, non matter how vague, should be reported as soon as possible.

“You may be the only one that saw this particular post or heard this particular comment. Reporting it to local law enforcement, even a school official that’s the place to do it,” said Bottorf.

Bottorf says a strong partnership between FPD, FPS and the Dodge County Sheriff’ office has made it easier to investigate and respond to these threats but he says parents need to remember the important role they play in keeping schools safe.

Many times parents are the first ones to notice something wrong with their child and reaching out early could be what helps prevent a tragedy.

“Mental wellness is a real thing and mental illness is a real thing. Sometimes it’s a simple mental crisis but talk to your kids. If you are feeling something is just not right reach out to clergyman, law enforcement we have a peer support person in our department, the schools have somebody available. Talk to someone, as a parent if you are not sure, ask,” said Bottorf.