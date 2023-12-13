Police in Fremont are asking for assistance in identifying person responsible for vandalizing statues

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — Sunday afternoon authorities in Fremont received reports of vandalism at Veterans Park.

Upon arriving they found the Statue of Liberty at the park covered in paint.

Officials with Veteran’s Park quickly cleaned up the statue but the leftover stains of paint can still be seen around the statues base and on nearby markers.

Then on Wednesday, it happened again.

“Again this morning we received another call of another Statue of Liberty, they are both Statue of Liberty memorials, at another location here in the city,” said Captain Kurt Bottorff with the Fremont Police Department

The second vandalized statue, also covered in paint, is located in Mason Park.

The latest vandalism shares many similarities with the one that happened Sunday but authorities are still investigating to find out if the two incidents are related.

While the investigation is completed Fremont Police will be increasing their presence in public spaces and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

“We will increase our efforts towards the parks and those types of areas where there are statues and stuff. We have to see where this leads us but we will focus more attention on those areas then we would normally do,” said Borttoff.

If you have any information on the vandalism you are encouraged to reach out to the Fremont Police Department at 402-727-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 402-727-4002