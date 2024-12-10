Property tax relief bill causing problems for Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy County Treasurers

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — It was supposed to be a solution but the legislature's LB34 has been causing plenty of headaches.

Alarms were first raised this fall when lawmakers opposed to the bill discovered it was actually ending a tax credit available to folks in 2024.

But the issues aren't ending there right now, Douglas County property owners can't pay those taxes online.

"The legislation that was passed had some unintended consequences when it changed the distribution process," said Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing.

The changes that came with LB34, including how counties are collecting and distributing property taxes, has managed to upend tax systems in Nebraska's three largest counties, Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy.

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said in a normal session lawmakers reach out to his office to discuss potential changes that could affect the system but he says they didn't have that opportunity in August.

"Normally they ask us about things like what is the fiscal impact or how this might impact us but there was no conversation," said Ewing.

Thankfully Ewing said his office identified the issue soon after the bill was passed and they have spent the months since trying to find solutions.

He said the fix is coming soon, but it still might be a few days before the online portal is up and running.

"The changes have been made and they are in the process of testing the system. If all goes well with the test we will be able to take payments by the end of this week," said Ewing.

