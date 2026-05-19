'Really threatening' severe weather takes out power, trees in Auburn

AUBURN, Neb. (KMTV) — A severe storm swept through Auburn, Nebraska, leaving the entire town without power, according to officials. Downed trees and debris were visible throughout neighborhoods as residents assessed the damage.

Dean Coulter, a lifelong Auburn resident and barber who operates a shop out of his home, said the storm was alarming as it moved through the area.

"It really looked really threatening limbs started falling and going through the air so we went to the basement then until it was over."

A large tree fell in the street near the front of Coulter's home, and tree damage was widespread throughout his neighborhood. Coulter, 81, has lived in the area his entire life and said the storm will not slow him down.

"I've been a barber for 60 years now, I'm 81 and still working."

Officials have not provided an update on when power will be restored. Residents are asked to stay home while crews work to clean up the town.

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