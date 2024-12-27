Recalled cat food found contaminated with bird flu pulled off of store shelves in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Lately we have been hearing a lot about bird flu

Several flocks in Nebraska have been infected with the disease and there have even been cases in other states where people are getting sick.

“Avian influenza we have been dealing with for a couple of years now and we almost always have this period where we have increased threats,” said Nebraska State Veterinarian Roger Dudley.

But now it looks like our feline friends might be vulnerable as well.

A bird flu death in an Oregon cat is now being traced back to Northwest Naturals, a raw pet food brand popular across the country.

According to Northwest Naturals website 17 retailers carry their products in Nebraska, with a little over a dozen here in the metro. So I decided to hit the streets to see which of these stores had the product on their shelves.

I stopped by 11 different pet food stores on Thursday and did not find any of the affected product on the shelves.

Some stores, like The Green Spot, told me they pulled the product off the shelf Thursday morning while others, like Long Dog Fat Cat and Pets Discount said while they carry some Northwest Natural products, the Feline Turkey recipe that is the center of the recall was not one they sold.

Unfortunately though contaminated food isn’t the only way your pet can get sick.

Exposure to wild birds, even something as simple as coming into contact with clothing that was worn around wild fowl or their droppings can spread avian influenza.

So if you want your cat to be safe, keep them away from birds and if they start showing symptoms of bird flu like fever, difficulty breathing or discharge from the eyes and nose get them to your vet as soon as possible.

“Make sure there is separation from wild waterfowl, so there is not contact with them. Everything you can do to prevent that is beneficial,” said Dudley.