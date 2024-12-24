Regency Shopping Center carries on decades long tradition of pictures with Santa

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The tinsel is on the trees, sleigh bells are ringing and if you squint your eyes you might confuse the Regency Mall plaza with the North Pole.

“Emma is very excited, its her first year of recognizing Santa and is very excited for Christmas this year," said one parent waiting in line for pictures.

Like stuffing stockings or putting presents under the tree getting an annual holiday pic with Santa is a long running tradition, and for more than 20 years Mary Kay Ficenec has seen that tradition passed down through the generations.

“This will be our 24th year. Now these kids are 24 years old and it’s fun to see them come back every year and grow and they are in highs cool, college and they come for tradition,” said Ficenec, the owner of Mary Kay’s Photography

“I honestly love coming to see Santa with my family. I have a big family and a lot of siblings so its always fun to see when everybody gets to come and see Santa," said another person getting pictures with Santa.

While most of the kids minds were on the presents Santa brings there were a few kids who are looking to see if Santa is the real thing.

“I set right now some baby powder in the garage to see if its my parents going into the garage to bring the presents," said Isabella, who was waiting with her brother for pictures with Santa.

Mom and dad though weren’t convinced.

“Im not quite sure how they are gonna catch someone who is real so…lets see what happens” said her dad.