Salvation Army lends a helping hand to the community with the help of neighbors

Video shows volunteers at Lake Arrowhead office, Salvation Army officials, Blair neighborhood, food and donations.

The Salvation Army is stepping in to assist neighbors after damaging tornado tears apart homes and memories.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations, welcoming volunteers, and distributing hot lunches and dinners to impacted neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Salvation Army Western Division is looking to lend a hand to the community with the help of other neighbors.

Inside the Lake Arrowhead office, Salvation Army officials are signing in residents affected by the weather Friday and looking to match their needs. For Volunteers walking in they are registering and being asked what tools they have that can be useful for neighbors cleaning up. Maria Moreno with the Salvation Army says they are asking volunteers to be patients while the organization works to place them where they will be most useful. Moreno says, the outpouring community support is at its best right now.

"We got and phenomenal response and we want to give that back out to the community so we are emphasizing if you were sustained any type of damage especially you know what when power goes out you got spoiled food come and get and load up your car so you can have water you can have additional cleaning items,” said Moreno.

The Salvation Army canteens will also be driving through the Blair-Lakeland area offering food, bottled water and emotional/ spiritual care to those who need it

The Salvation Army will be offering services, Monday and Tuesday from 8am to 7pm.

