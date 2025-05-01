Scammers impersonating legitimate business flood Fremont residents with calls after recent storms

Video shows social media posts of Fremont residents who say they have been contacted by scammers.

Scammers have been impersonating Blu Roofing and now the business is trying to find out why.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jesse Brodersen with Blu Roofing takes a lot of pride in giving his customers a great experience.

He is used to seeing 5 star reviews so when he got a call from a very upset man who said he had Blu Roofing calling him during dinner, he started digging.

“Somebody had called him, while he was out with his family at supper. They were very pushy, aggressive, when they didn’t hear what they wanted to hear they ended up hanging up on him,” said Brodersen.

But Jesse’s employees confirmed they had never contacted the man and the company had no records of contacting him.

Then more calls came in.

“Then over the last week or so they started coming in even more. We have probably had about a dozen of them so far,” said Brodersen.

We found nearly a dozen folks in Fremont who said they received similar calls from someone claiming to be from Blu Roofing.

But none of those calls came from the company and Brodersen is at a loss for why the scammers chose Blu Roofing.

“You could say it’s almost flattering they picked us, maybe they got on our webpage and saw our five star reviews. If this is a lead generating company trying to set up appointments for companies buying these leads. That is all I can think of,” said Brodersen.

So, say you do need a roofer and you have been getting calls or knocks on your door, how do you know if they are legit?

Brodersen says, ask lots of questions about where they are located and how long they have been in business.

If they give any phone numbers, double check online to make sure those numbers match the company.

If you still aren’t sure, you can also check with the state.

“You can go to the Nebraska Department of Labor and find their contractor registration and make sure they are in good standing,” said Brodersen.

If you have received a call from someone claiming to be from Blu Roofing you can confirm whether its legitimate by calling Jesse directly at 402-741-9344 or reach him through email at jesse@blu-roofing.com

More info on Blu Roofing and its services can be found by heading to blu-roofing.com

