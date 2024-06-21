Scammers target vendors looking to apply space at for John C Fremont Days

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — A new scam is targeting our neighbors in Fremont, pretending to be the folks behind one of their most popular annual events.

The scams are targeting vendors looking to reserve space at Fremont's John C Fremont Days celebration. Vendors have been receiving messages encouraging them to pay ahead of time to before they can reserve at spot at the event.

John C Fremont Days parks director Connie Dostal says that some of the scams are even using some of John C Fremont Day's promotional material to make the scam seem more legit.

"It was my own flyer and some of my own information. It made me giggle but it also made me very mad because these people are scamming people under our name and making our event look bad when they find out its a scam and they have lost money, " said Dostal.

Vendors interested in reserving space should contact Dostal directly at 402-720-7397 or head to johncfremontdays.org for more information.