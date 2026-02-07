Schuyler's first burger battle supports local restaurants

SCHUYLER, Neb. (KMTV) — With six different restaurants each offering a specialty burger in the month of February, anyone can vote on the best in town for a chance to win $100.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm exploring how local burger lovers in Schuyler can find some good eats and potentially win $100 during the first-ever Schuyler Burger Battle this February.

The Chamber of Commerce organized the competition to draw attention to six local restaurants, each creating unique burgers that showcase their specialties.

The restaurants are corresponding burgers featured are Chona’s Restaurant’s Charro Burger, Dairy Queen’s Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger, the Burrito House Concha Burger, Champs Sports Bar & Grill Jalapeno Cream Cheese Smashburger, Didier’s Deli Mac Attack Gouda Burger and El Patron’s Salchi-Bomba Burger.

At Burrito House, I discovered they're using sweet concha bread from a local Fremont bakery as their burger bun, creating an unexpected fusion of flavors.

"The sweet and the spicy together it just really really worked out well," one customer said.

Co-owner Jose Salinas, who moved to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 16, says the Hispanic representation in the competition means a lot to him.

"I think the best thing about this community is our language. That we can speak our language that really helps a lot of people who don't speak English," he said.

Whether it's specialty bread, honey, or even hot dogs, these brand new competition burgers are all about standing out from the crowd.

Neighbors are already deciding which burger reigns supreme.

"I would give this one like a 9.5 out of ten," one customer said after trying the Champs burger.

The competition provides a welcome boost during the slower winter months.

"The businesses do tend to suffer so this has been a cool thing to do like I said we've had busier lunches than I think we normally would," Kitchen head of Champs Bar and Grill Jeff Andel said.

Customers simply need to collect their punch card from any participating restaurant and try all six spots before the end of February.

"So far I've liked all of them… I still have a couple more spots to go," one customer said.

On March 1, voters who pick their champion will be entered to win $100 worth of Chamber money to spend locally. The winning restaurant gets to keep the trophy for a whole year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

