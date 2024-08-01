Search underway for missing teen from Mead

MEAD, Neb. (KMTV) — Law enforcement in Saunders County are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Joseph Clark was last seen at his home in Mead, NE around 12:11 a.m. Thursday morning. Family says Clark has autism, is verbal and functions at a high level. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and plaid pajama style pants. He was not wearing shoes.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office used its drone and the Ashland Police Department Bloodhound search K9 in its initial investigation. Officials say the that investigation indicates that Clark may have been picked up in the area of Hwy 92 and County Road 10.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information on Joseph Clark’s current location to please call 402-443-1000.