Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNortheast Nebraska

Actions

Priest dies following early morning break-in at rectory. Sheriff: suspect in custody

Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 14:45:17-05

Stephen Gutgsell, a priest who served the St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun died Sunday morning in an apparent attack, according to authorities.

Deputies received the call at 5:05 a.m. of a reported break-in at the rectory at Saint John's parish. When they arrived at 5:11 they discovered Gutgsell wounded and a man they say is the suspect in the attack inside.

Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha where he died.

The Omaha Archdiocese said in a statement it is praying for Gutgsell.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018