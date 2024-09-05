The New Bypass Is Open In Blair, But Why Aren't Semis Using It

The new bypass in Blair only being used by cars

Community members share their insight on how the new bypass will affect the heavy traffic in downtown Blair

They hope the bypass will encourage an early start on a bypass on the north side of Blair.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friday, the bypass opened after years of work. But semi trucks still drive through downtown Blair.

Kenneth Filbert told reporter Nolan Bulmahn "we don't know if all the trucks are aware that it's there, and we were told...(interrupted by semi horn)... that it's supposed to go north and all around Blair."neighbors Jake and Brian hope the bypass eliminates cuts down on truck traffic, and the noise that comes with it.Jake said "the amount of traffic, through the downtown, it just kind of makes it a place where you don't want to go and be."

the bypass was built in an effort to make traffic safer in blair, after a student was struck and killed by a semi in 2019

Brad Earley, executive director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, sees the bypass as a step in the right direction."It's going to open up avenues for economic growth," Earley said, "as well as open up some new locations for residential spots to be placed throughout town."

Others fear drivers won't use the new route, and the problems will remain.Reporter Nolan Bulmahn asked Earley what his message to those with concerns is. His response, "Patience is key. Rome wasn't built in a day. it's going to take time for the trucks to realize that there is an easier more direct path to get to where they're going."

With the south bypass in use, people hope this will catapult the construction of a north bypass.

