Thousands of families pack The Durham Museum for annual Noon Year's Eve celebration

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — On New Years Eve most people are thinking about where they are gonna be when the ball drops.

But at The Durham, its all about getting a front row seat to see the Balloons come down when the clock hits 12PM

“This is our first year and we are excited,” said Kari Sheckler.

Kari Sheckler and her daughter Nora were among more than 2000 kids and parents who packed the Grand Hall of the Durham for their Noon Year’s Eve Celebration.

“This event actually started at one of our Winter camps as a little activity and celebration and it has grown into a museum wide signature event,” said Dawn Myron with The Durham Museum.

Making their own crowns and blowing a lot of Kazoos.

“Oh Kazoo blasts, I would say it’s in the tens of thousands probably,” joked Myron.

Noon Year’s Eve is all about giving kids a special celebration that they can fit in before bedtime.

“It’s awesome, its nice that its local and its easy to get to. It’s awesome,” said Amanda Rausch who attended Noon Year’s Eve with her three kids.

As the the clock ticked closer to noon parents and kids packed the Grand Hall of the Durham.

With another successful Noon Year’s Eve in the books the Durham and parents are already thinking about what will come next in 2025 but for parents like Sheckler, 2025 will end just like it began.

“Yes we will definitely come back next year,” said Sheckler.