Tim Walz hosts town hall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — There has been a lot happening since Trump took office.

But many voters in CD2, like Roger Hildebrand, are concerned things are moving too fast.

“They are dishonest and they are ruining the democracy as we know it,” said Roger Hildebrand, an Omaha resident who attended Walz’s town hall.

On Saturday Walz continued the Democrats latest strategy to connect with voters, hosting in-person town halls in districts where Republicans are not.

“I think it’s actually frustrating that someone from out of our state is coming in to pump us up I guess,” said Brooke Torson, another Omaha resident who attended the town hall.

“I think our representative Bacon ought to be more in touch with the community,” said Hildebrand

The town hall’s questions covered just about every hot button issue from immigration to trans rights but Walz didn’t have many answers on what constituents can do to compel their representatives to hear their concerns.

“If you got a question do that, but if you have ideas. Because it’s obvious this week we didn’t have any answers in DC,” said Walz.

While the event focused on Republican action many in the audience expressed frustration with Democrats and what they saw as acquiescing to republicans on the recent budget bill.

“An idea for Democrats especially on the national scale is stop taking the path that seems easy,” said another concerned constituent.

Walz shared some of those criticisms of his own party, and while he didn’t name names, he did say it was time for his fellow Democrats to start listening to constituents who to see more being done to oppose the Trump agenda.

“We needed something to happen. They had a chance to do something and they didn’t did it. So why am I motivated to go out and give them money, or door knock or vote for them when they had a chance to say we are not gonna do this?,” said Walz.