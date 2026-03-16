Wreckage remains near Greenwood after 40-car pileup on I-80

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A massive pileup involving 30 to 40 cars on Interstate 80 near Greenwood left wreckage scattered between the northbound and southbound lanes and at a nearby gas station just off mile marker 420. The crash was caused by severe weekend weather, and I-80 did not reopen until around 8:30 p.m. after the interstate was closed.

A Lincoln resident who drove through the wreck about 20 minutes after the first of multiple collisions described the scene as chaotic.

"I'm not sure how many times we said oh no oh no oh no it was just one car after another and of course you're just sick for all the people involved and just immediately thinking hoping that nobody was hurt," Jane Stone said.

Stone said visibility at the time was terrible.

"The roads weren't horribly bad it's just when you got to that point there was a whiteout and I think that must've been what caused all the havoc," Stone said.

Thanks to first responders, Stone said only about 20 minutes was added to her drive before the interstate closed.

I checked in with Bryan Health in Lincoln and was told that the latest on injuries is that 2 patients have been treated and sent home already, while two are still in fair condition at the hospital.

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