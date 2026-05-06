Yutan residents share concerns and support for Highway 92 expansion project in Nebraska

YUTAN, Neb. (KMTV) — A proposed $250 to $300 million project would double the lanes of Highway 92 between Elkhorn and Mead, and residents in Yutan are divided — some have waited decades for the improvement while others fear losing their homes and businesses.

The 16-mile project, led by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, drew community members to a public meeting Tuesday night at the Yutan Veterans Country Club to learn more about the proposal and share feedback.

Nebraska Department of Transportation

Angie Woster lives just off Highway 92 near County Road 6 and worries one of the proposed designs would affect her.

"The on grade option probably completely wipes out our property," Woster said.

Woster has lived in Yutan for about 30 years, having moved there from La Vista as a child. She said the town's character matters to her.

"Honestly we moved here because its a small town, I would like to keep it that way," Woster said.

Woster said she is relieved construction is still a few years away, giving her youngest children time to finish high school before the family faces any potential disruption.

"That's a plus I guess that we'll have all that stuff out of the way," Woster said.

Other neighbors said the project cannot come soon enough, pointing to dangerous intersections and traffic volume that has outgrown the current two-lane road.

Brandon Varilek, a District 1 engineer with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said his team is exploring solutions — including medians designed to limit the number of properties and businesses affected by construction.

Nebraska Department of Transportation

"The biggest thing is the traffic is there right now we've got some pretty high traffic in this corridor so it's taking care of the current needs and accommodating future expansions as well," Varilek said.

Varilek explained NDOT has hosted multiple stakeholder meetings to get in touch with property owners that could be affected.

After speaking with NDOT staff at the meeting, Woster submitted a written comment before leaving, urging planners to preserve properties along the corridor.

"Just basically saying I would like to keep my property and for all the others that would like to keep their properties and businesses," Woster said.

Public comments will be collected through May 20. The final design could be ready as early as fall 2027, with construction potentially starting in 2032.

After tonight's meeting, NDOT is tasked with deciding which design options best suit the needs of the community.

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