106-year-old Omaha woman surprised with birthday party Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 106-year-old woman celebrated her milestone birthday with friends and fellow churchgoers in northwest Omaha this morning.

Grace Simard was surprised with a birthday party at the Presbyterian Church of the Master off 108th and West Maple after Sunday service. Friends gathered to sing, share cake and swap memories about the woman they describe as kind, active and inspiring.

"I don't like this much attention," Simard said with a laugh when asked if she was having a good birthday.

Margaret Moore, a friend of Simard's, praised her character.

"Just such a respected and admired person, she always was," Moore said.

Connie Ludwig, who organized the birthday party, marveled at Simard's health and vitality.

"Very kind, very active. She's so healthy yet at 106," Ludwig said.

When it comes to her secret for such a long life, Simard keeps it simple. She credits good genes rather than any special workout routine or diet.

While the party was held Sunday, Simard's actual birthday is Thursday, October 23rd.