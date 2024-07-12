5-year-old left in car dies: What we know about last few years of the boy's care

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police say a little boy, just five years old, was left for hours in a car by himself near 93rd and Maple on Wednesday, with temperatures outside in the high 80s.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We can't yet say for sure the heat caused the death of Dionicio Perez. An autopsy will be done. What we can tell you is the woman in charge of his care is now sitting in jail.

40-year-old Juanita Pinon of West Omaha is charged with child abuse by neglect, resulting in death. Police describe Pinon as the boy's foster mother.

Whether Juanita Pinon is a foster parent or legal guardian, court documents shed more light on how she came to have this child in her home and the last few years of this boy’s young life.

It's unclear how many kids Juanita Pinon had or has in her care, but neighbors tell me they've seen several children and adults at the home.

Court documents reveal that Juanita Pinon is family friends with the 5-year-old's biological mother.

Nearly two years ago, the boy's biological mom Ashley Zelfel separated her 6 children. She had 3 including Dionicio go to the home of a family friend, who is Pinon. Zelfel then gave Pinon power of attorney over the kids.

Reporter Molly Hudson called the office of Zelfel's attorney, to better understand this placement.

“I’m sorry at this time our office has no comment on the matter,” said the Oestmann & Albertsen Law office.

The boy's death is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS says any specific information related to children in custody of DHHS is confidential and says they are "continuing to collaborate with the law enforcement investigation into this matter, and will determine what information may be lawfully released once pending investigations are completed."

Hudson spoke with Jennifer Carter, Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare, she says there are challenges in the system right now and their role in the investigation will come later.

"Our job is to look at how the department handled that youth’s case. So, for example, we might ask questions about were the policies and procedures followed, if you were supposed to visit everything month, were there visits every month, things like that is what we are looking at,” Carter said.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Appleseed, a non-profit advocacy organization says the child welfare system in the state is overwhelmed.

“I think this is so important to acknowledge how horrific and tragic the circumstances are and that it really is the state’s responsibility to ensure, kids within its care are safe,” said Alli Derr Child Welfare Senior Staff Attorney, Nebraska.

Juanita Pinon will spend Thursday night in jail.

Her first court appearance in this case is Friday afternoon at one.