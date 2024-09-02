Watch Now
A Labor Day Tradition That Continues to Make Wishes Come True

A 45-Year Tradition at Standing Bear Lake Continues to Make Wishes for Children With Illnesses Come True.
  • Video shows Omahawks Air Club putting on a show, the Make-A-Wish family enjoying their wish, and planes and helicopters controlled by remotes
  • The Omahawks Air Show is in its 45th year at Standing Bear Lake, where they partner with Make-A-Wish to raise money, and make wishes come true.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an event spanning generations, bringing all walks of life together for one common goal. One pilot told me that his "father and I joined, and now I've got my son and grand kids in it."

the Omahawks are partnered with make-a-wish Nebraska, raising money for children with critical illnesses.Omahawks president Grant Schulte told me that the goal is to raise seventy-five hundred dollars this year. "We'll have one family to sort of highlight the importance of Make-A-Wish and why it matters to serve this cause, but it really helps a number of families in the Nebraska Area."

this year, the Omahawks honor Lewis, who has born with hypo-plastic heart syndrome, with his wish to see the planes in action.His mom explained "We just spend a lot of time in the hospital and apart, and so it was nice to something altogether as a family that we have memories to cherish forever."

Needless to say, there is no grounding this labor day tradition anytime soon.

