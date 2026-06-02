Armed robbery at Northwest Omaha Wells Fargo branch; suspect still at large, according to OPD

An armed man robbed an armored truck driver outside a Northwest Omaha Wells Fargo on Monday, according to OPD

The suspect fled the scene and had not been caught as of 9 p.m. on Monday, accoridng to OPD

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – An armed man robbed an armored truck driver outside a Wells Fargo branch in Northwest Omaha on Monday afternoon, and police had not caught the suspect as of 9 p.m. on Monday.

Omaha Police were called to the Wells Fargo branch at Maple and Emmet around 3 p.m. Officers received a call from an armored truck driver reporting that a robbery had just occurred.

The driver told officers a man wearing gloves and a mask, and armed with a gun, got away with an unknown amount of money.

Lt. Kyle Steffen with OPD said the suspect fled on foot after the robbery.

"Reports indicated that he went westbound on Maple Street. Officers are canvassing the area as we speak. We don't have an exact location where the suspect went from this location," Steffen said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the Wells Fargo branch and nearby businesses to piece together what happened. It remains unclear how long the suspect may have been in the area before the armored truck arrived.

"That is unknown. We didn't have any additional witnesses in the area that we have located as of yet to determine if the bank was cased or if they had been in the area for a little bit," Steffen said.

3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reached out to the branch manager, who declined to comment. A request for comment to Wells Fargo's corporate communications team had not been returned as of Monday night.

Police are encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

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