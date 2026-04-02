Bennington Community Theatre moves into permanent rehearsal space after three years of growth

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bennington Community Theatre is celebrating its new permanent rehearsal space with a ribbon-cutting and open house on April 8.



The nonprofit started in 2023. At the time, the group used a $2,500 grant from the Bennington Community Foundation to produce the theater's very first show.

The new home base allows the group to rehearse and store costumes, sets and props.

"Eventually we'd love to have a stage and a theatre so that we can really bring amazing productions to the community," Wanek said.

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The Bennington Community Theatre has reached a new milestone by moving into its first permanent rehearsal space.

Neighbors are invited to celebrate the new space, located off 156th and Spruce, with a ribbon-cutting and open house on April 8 at 5 p.m.

The nonprofit started in 2023. At the time, the group used a $2,500 grant from the Bennington Community Foundation to produce the theater's very first show.

"Our rehearsals were constantly moving between Ridgewood Senior Living and Nate Stumble Inn," Chentel Wanek said.

Wanek is a board member and performer for the theater.

"It was my first time stepping back onto the stage since high school," Wanek said.

Since then, the theater has grown with the help of community donations. The new home base allows the group to rehearse and store costumes, sets and props.

This week, middle school students are breaking in the space during a spring break acting workshop.

"Which is perfect for right now because the students are learning auditioning skills," Wanek said.

"I get to be over dramatic and I get to meet new people, make friends, and just be characters that I never thought I'd have a chance at being," Peyton Mason said.

Mason is an eighth grader at Bennington South Middle.

"I’ve learned a lot of teamwork like you have to like work with people so much during theater it helps you gain skills to work with other people outside of theater," Rebecca White said.

White is a seventh grader at Bennington South Middle.

The new space allows the community theater to expand its programming. With a show and operating budget in place, the nonprofit will be able to sustain itself for the next few years even without new donations.

"Eventually we'd love to have a stage and a theatre so that we can really bring amazing productions to the community," Wanek said.