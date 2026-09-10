Bennington Fire Department marks 25 years since 9/11 attacks with remembrance, reflection event

BENNINGTON, NE. — The Bennington Fire Department will hold a remembrance and reflection event to mark 25 years since the 9/11 attacks.

The centerpiece of the event will be a steel beam from the World Trade Center's North Tower, which has been with the department since 2011.

The department received the beam in a lottery held in the years after 9/11.

"Our whole world turned upside down," Fire Chief Dan Mallory said when reflecting on the fallout of 9/11. "Everything changed."

Mallory says the beam now stands as a constant reminder of the work firefighters do.

"For our department, it is a good reminder of the potential of what could happen, but also a reminder of why we signed up for this job and what our roles and responsibilities are to protect the public," Mallory said.

The event will also feature 343 American flags outside the Bennington Fire Department headquarters, each one representing a firefighter who died at Ground Zero.

The event will be Friday, Sept. 11, at the Bennington Fire Department from 1 to 6 p.m. The event is free to attend.