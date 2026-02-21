Bennington gets 9 inches of snow in area's biggest winter storm of the season

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Bennington, Neb, got almost 9 inches of snow during Thursday's storm, the highest total in our area.

Brian Jensen, the owner of Jensen Brothers Mowing, cleared the road for businesses off of 156th and Bennington. He hasn't had to do that in a while because of the dry winter we've been having.

"It is a nice change," Jensen said. "I kind of thought we were gonna be going in the spring with, you know, not a measurable snow."

Kids were sledding on the hills. Hanna Sukraw, a 7th grader, was with her family.

"I feel really happy," Sukraw said. "I'm glad we didn't have to go to school today."

With classes moving online, she has plently of time to have fun on this winter's first big snowstorm.