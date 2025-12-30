Bennington growing beyond neighborhoods: How new businesses are changing the city

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Three new businesses coming to Bennington represent broader economic shift as city works to expand sales tax base and lower property taxes.



156th and State strip will soon welcome Wetzel's Pretzels, Cold Stone Creamery and Planet Smoothie.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Jill Lamkins your Bennington neighborhood reporter, and one of the things I've learned getting to know this community over the past two years is that it's growing fast. So when I heard three new big name businesses were coming to 156th and State, I wanted to see what else is coming to Bennington in the new year.

Just east of the Pine Creek neighborhood, empty storefronts will soon be home to Wetzel's Pretzels, Cold Stone Creamery and Planet Smoothie.

Emily Lybarger lives two blocks away and says her family can't wait for the new businesses to open.

"Very excited. Yeah, they're excited for the smoothie place. I'm excited for the ice cream, of course," Lybarger said.

Bennington has seen a big residential boom in recent years. Neighbors like Brenda Ronspies are happy to have more options in this part of the metro.

"We don't have to travel 20 minutes into say Maple Street to get something to eat, to grab a convenience item, you know," Ronspies said.

But those aren't the only projects taking shape for 2025. Bennington Mayor Clint Adams tells me that the northwest corner of 156th and Highway 36 will soon welcome a baseball/softball training facility and an auto repair shop, and there's room for more growth. Across from the fire station, there are also plans for new shops.

Adams says more business means Bennington can provide better services to neighbors.

"That allows us to grow our sales tax base, which is a major goal of mine and the city's so that we can continue, you know, we're relieving the property tax burden on our citizens," Adams said.

Beyond convenience, he says it could help lower property taxes, something the city currently relies heavily on.

"Property taxes in Bennington are outrageous. They're some of the highest in the whole entire state and they're really hurting homeowners, to be honest. So all these local businesses popping up is going to help us a lot," Lybarger said.

More development is on the horizon, with conversations about filling space near 168th and State and potential projects further down the road, including a grocery store.