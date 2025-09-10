Bennington seeks traffic light changes at busy intersection to ease congestion

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Bennington officials move forward with plans to change traffic signals at 156th and Bennington Road to address growing congestion concerns.



The city took a step Monday night toward changing the left turn signals at 156th Street and Bennington Road from flashing yellow to green arrows.

The intersection gained traffic lights in 2021 when 156th Street was resurfaced.

A traffic study is currently underway and should take three to four days to complete

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bennington officials are moving forward with plans to change traffic signals at a busy intersection where neighbors say congestion has become a growing problem.

The city took a step Monday night toward changing the left turn signals at 156th Street and Bennington Road from flashing yellow to green arrows. The change requires a traffic study, which the city has requested from the city of Omaha.

Kristen Cook, a Bennington neighbor who grew up in the area, has watched her hometown transform over the years.

"So we have seen the town go from itty bitty to explosive," Cook said.

The intersection gained traffic lights in 2021 when 156th Street was resurfaced. But with the improvements came more neighbors and increased traffic congestion.

"I do go on the highway and then come back down this way just so I could avoid that," Cook said.

After the 2021 resurfacing project, Omaha took control of 156th Street and now maintains and operates the intersection. This means Bennington must work with Omaha to make any signal changes.

Kaye Bridgeford, a Bennington city councilmember who lives at the corner of the intersection, sees the traffic issues firsthand.

"It can take forever to get through this intersection, especially in the morning and when school's dismissed," Bridgeford said. "It just, it's a little outrageous, and I think having green turn arrows would expedite getting people through that intersection."

Bennington Mayor Clint Adams said traffic has increased due to ongoing construction on 168th Street, which other neighbors have also noticed.

"Especially with 168th closed, all the traffic is funneling down 156th and it is, it's nuts," Cook said.

The traffic study is currently underway and should take three to four days to complete. Adams said he hopes to get the lights changed as soon as possible after the study is finished.