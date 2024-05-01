Beware of Scams: Former Omaha contractor urges tornado survivors to do research

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — During times of disaster, we see the good in people come out. But that doesn't mean bad actors won't show up to take advantage of folks who are trying to get back on their feet. Here’s what to watch out for.



Former Omaha contractor Nolan Ausan encourages tornado survivors to do research on businesses before signing a contract.

The BBB says to solicit references and consult their website for credible contractors.

The FBI Omaha office is also warning survivors to be cautious and says authorities are watching for scammers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As neighbors continue to clean up, it's likely more and more contractors will be out talking with people about the next steps and the rebuilding process.

From roof repair to tree service and full rebuilds, signs are displayed near several neighborhood entrances.

In a time of uncertainty and vulnerability, a former general contractor in Omaha, Nolan Ausan, warns people to research businesses before signing a contract.

"First and foremost ask them for references, ask them for their proof of insurance, ask for them for the business ID. Where are they registered? Is their business registered in the state, are they registered in with the City of Omaha for a Class C license," Ausan said.

The Better Business Bureau says when securing a contractor, solicit references and consult BBB.org for credible contractors.

The Omaha FBI office also put out a warning for storm survivors to be cautious, and to potential scammers that authorities are also watching for them.