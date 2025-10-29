Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blair City Council denies permit for Omaha Rapid Response headquarters

Posted

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — The Blair City Council voted 6-2 Tuesday night to deny Omaha Rapid Response's request for a 10-year conditional-use permit to operate a headquarters in the community.

The decision came after more than an hour of public testimony from both supporters and opponents of the proposal.

One of the concerns neighbors in opposition raised was safety about increased traffic that would come with the headquarters operation. Volunteers and supporters, however, argued that the nonprofit provides essential aid to the community.

The vote leaves the future of Omaha Rapid Response's planned Blair headquarters uncertain.

We will update this story as more details become available.

