Bridge construction updates: What Omaha drivers need to know

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Four major bridge projects across Omaha will impact traffic through 2029. Get updates on construction timelines and traffic changes.



3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins looks at how progress is going on the 72nd and L Street bridge.

Lamkins gets an update on the Farnam bride, 36th and L and the Elkhorn Viaduct.

NDOT engineer Barbara Gerbino-Bevins shared the updates.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On my way to work this morning, I wanted to check out the progress at 72nd and L Street, but this isn't the only bridge project in Omaha that needs work. I wanted to give you an update so when you're driving, you can be prepared for these traffic changes.

72nd and L Street Bridge

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the bridge removal went smoothly, reopening most lanes on 72nd Street earlier than expected. However, some utility work is causing construction delays, meaning it could be a few more days before all 72nd Street traffic gets squeezed onto the northbound side as they replace each side one at a time.

NDOT says 72nd and L should be ready to go by this time next year.

Farnam Bridge Over Interstate 480

The next project on the list is the Farnam Bridge over Interstate 480. It's the second and last bridge that will be replaced for the streetcar project. NDOT and the city are working together on this one.

This will be demolished before spring time, at least that's the plan.

36th and L Street Bridge

Next, it's a bridge that neighbors have shared multiple concerns about. It started with a video of a hole in the bridge, sparking concerns about safety. It's full of patches and has special braces to keep it working.

NDOT says this one isn't scheduled to be replaced until 2029.

Elkhorn Bridge on 204th Street

Last but not least, we go to Elkhorn. Unlike the 72nd Street bridge which was torn down all at once, this bridge in Elkhorn on 204th Street crossing the Old Lincoln Highway will be removed in halves so traffic can still get through here.

NDOT engineer Barbara Gerbino-Bevins explained it to me.

"There will be a removal, but it's probably not gonna be as cool to watch as this one was. They're gonna have to be really careful of the railroad tracks," Gerbino-Bevins said.

This one is complicated. They have to work around the railroad, a stream and the road underneath.

Gerbino-Bevins tells me workers will cut the deck into slices, detaching from the beams and lifting away.

If you drive through here, don't worry too soon. This doesn't start till 2027.