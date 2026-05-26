Businesses in Olde Towne Elkhorn navigate construction challenges as stormwater project progresses

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Businesses near Elkhorn Landing are adapting to months of construction disruption as a stormwater drain project finally picks up pace.



We spoke to Cedar Creek Coffee about the problem when they opened in January 2026.

The city of Omaha public works department said construction stems from an issue with a stormwater drain in the area.

The Elkhorn Landing building owner says dirt moving should be complete by the beginning of June before concrete pouring begins.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A massive construction hole near the Elkhorn Landing building off 206th and Elkhorn Drive has affected foot traffic for nearby businesses for months, but work on the stormwater drain project is now moving forward.

Businesses including Cedar Creek Coffee, Foster's Mercantile and M.W. Designs have seen a dip in customers since construction began.

"It has affected us a little bit, primarily from the pedestrian traffic that park downtown visit the main street shops, moving this way safely to come to our store and businesses," Marshall Wallman, owner of M.W. Designs and Foster's Mercantile, said.

The construction hole is taking up the space where Cedar Creek Coffee's parking and patio are supposed to be. The project was delayed before work officially began in early May.

Cedar Creek Coffee owner Joey Kaplan said workers have been making progress.

"The current contracting team on the project has been out here basically every day, moving really fast, and we've seen a lot of progress," Kaplan said.

The coffee shop opened in Olde Towne Elkhorn in January 2026. The city of Omaha public works department said construction stems from an issue with a stormwater drain in the area.

In the meantime, Foster's Mercantile has opened its outdoor space to help Cedar Creek Coffee.

"We've opened up our side courtyard, which has some of our exterior furniture for sale, for the coffee shop next door," Wallman said.

Kaplan acknowledged the challenge of drawing customers to the area during construction.

"We try to put as much signage as we can... But for now, yeah, kind of treating it like a speakeasy, you kind of have to earn your way in to find it," Kaplan said.

The Elkhorn Landing building owner says dirt moving should be complete by the beginning of June before concrete pouring begins. Wallman said he is optimistic about what comes next.

"You know, I see the light at the end of the tunnel, which is really, really good. And hopefully that will be wrapped up real soon," Wallman said.

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