Douglas County launches multilingual emergency alert app ahead of severe weather season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County is launching a new tool to help keep residents safe as severe weather season approaches. The ReachWell app allows families to receive real-time weather alerts in their preferred language, with more than 130 languages available.

Douglas County Emergency Management Director Whitney Shipley said the app expands access to emergency communications for the Omaha metro, which includes a large refugee population and many residents from other countries who may not be familiar with outdoor warning sirens or what they signal. Shipley said traditional sirens have significant limitations.

"They don't tell you where the threat is, they don't tell you when the threat is passed, they don't give you any instructions about what to do," Shipley said.

The ReachWell app is free and delivers weather warnings, Amber Alerts and emergency notifications from local first responders. To get started, download the app and search "Douglas-Omaha Alerts," then select a preferred language to begin receiving notifications.

The first siren test of the year is scheduled for March 4, 2026, at 11 a.m.