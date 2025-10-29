Douglas County tackles construction site theft with proposed state legislation

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction site thefts in Douglas County are costing builders hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now, law enforcement and state lawmakers are proposing stronger penalties for repeat offenders.



Since 2023, the Sheriff's Office has increased construction site patrols and worked with builders to enhance security measures.

The efforts have shown results. However, repeat offenders continue to drive up costs despite the lower crime rate.

The proposed bill would create a higher felony classification for those who steal over $100,000 worth of items while enhancing penalties for repeat offenders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction site thefts in unincorporated Douglas County are costing builders hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, prompting law enforcement and state lawmakers to propose stronger penalties for repeat offenders.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has documented a troubling trend since 2023, with criminals stealing everything from small tools to large equipment and machinery from active construction sites.

"When we first met with Sheriff Hanson in 2023 to address the problem, my company in particular, just as an example, we build about 175 homes a year. We were averaging about $150,000 in construction theft a year," said Dave Vogtman, a board member with the Metro Omaha Builders Association.

The Sheriff's Office responded by increasing construction site patrols and working with builders to enhance security measures. Many construction companies have installed job site cameras, license plate readers and trackers on equipment.

"For us personally, we've installed job site cameras on every job site. It's helped tremendously I feel like," said Matt Kronaizl, another board member with the Metro Omaha Builders Association.

The efforts have shown results. Unincorporated Douglas County has seen a 52% decrease in construction crimes over the last two years. However, repeat offenders continue to drive up costs despite the lower crime rate.

From January through September 2024, the county recorded 69 cases with total losses of $465,930. During the same period in 2025, cases dropped to 43 but losses remained high at $438,488.

Sheriff Aaron Hanson is now working with Senator Brad Von Gillern to introduce new statewide legislation addressing the issue.

"If we can drop construction site theft in Douglas County, that's great. But if that means we push the crime to Lancaster County and Dodge County where the same members of our business community and construction community continue to be victimized, that ultimately doesn't help them," Hanson said.

The proposed bill would create a higher felony classification for those who steal over $100,000 worth of items while enhancing penalties for repeat offenders.

"These thefts lead to higher construction costs that contribute to the challenge of affordable home building and home purchasing in the state of Nebraska, and we need to do everything that we can to stop it," Von Gillern said.

The Sheriff's Office is also partnering with the State Patrol to locate criminals. Meanwhile, builders are working to educate each other on theft prevention, asset recovery and managing access to job sites.

Law enforcement officials say stopping repeat offenders will require more than arrests, it will take stronger laws and community eyes on every site.