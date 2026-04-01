Eagles in Omaha: How the raptors are adapting to suburban environments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV ) — Nebraska's bald eagle population is thriving, with more birds adapting to suburban environments and building nests near places like Flanagan Lake.



Nebraska Game and Parks Nongame Bird Program Director Joel Jorgensen said the raptors have adapted and can actually thrive in areas with human activity.

The suburban nests make it easier for neighbors and wildlife photographers like Roger Meisinger to capture images of the birds.

While the birds are no longer a threatened species, federal law still protects them.

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The bald eagle population in Nebraska is thriving, and over the last decade, more of the birds have moved into suburban environments.

At Flanagan Lake in northwest Omaha, an eagle's nest sits just over a few feet away from houses. Nebraska Game and Parks Nongame Bird Program Director Joel Jorgensen said the raptors have adapted and can actually thrive in areas with human activity.

"Especially near water bodies. Water bodies is kind of prime nesting habitat for bald eagles," Jorgensen said.

The suburban nests make it easier for neighbors and wildlife photographers like Roger Meisinger to capture images of the birds.

"Yeah, she's watching us," Meisinger said.

"I got three nests within 15-20 minutes of my house and sometimes it's almost difficult like which one do I wanna go to today?" Meisinger said.

The recovery of bald eagles has been a triumphant success over the last several decades, making sightings in northwest Omaha possible. The species was considered endangered in the 1960s and threatened in the 1990s before eventually being deemed recovered.

While the birds are no longer a threatened species, federal law still protects them. With boundaries in place, the eagles can live freely.

"You know, taking care of bald eagles, doing what's right, just helps us, you know, maintain the progress that's been achieved over the last several decades," Jorgensen said.

During a our visit to Flanagan Lake, Meisinger spotted another adult eagle flying toward the tree.

"Oh wait, we got an eagle coming in. Right there. That the other adult. Get your camera, get your camera, get your camera. It's gonna probably go to the nest," Meisinger said.

The eagle eggs at Flanagan Lake have not hatched yet, but Nebraska Game and Parks said they will start this month. By mid to late June, the babies will leave the nest.