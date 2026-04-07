Elkhorn daycare closes due to rising costs; an example as Nebraska lawmakers debate childcare subsidies

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Premier Academy in Elkhorn is closing due to rising costs and low enrollment, highlighting the struggle for affordable childcare in the Omaha metro.



In the Omaha metro, parents pay an average of $13,000 a year for one child to attend daycare.

Kayla White, whose daughter is enrolled at Premier, said the news left her with little time to find a new center.

Childcare subsidies help hundreds of low-to-middle-income families afford quality care so parents can work or go to school. Right now, Nebraska lawmakers are deciding whether to maintain the current income eligibility requirements.

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In the Omaha metro, parents pay an average of $13,000 a year for one child to attend daycare. It is an expense families are struggling to afford, and it is one of the reasons why an Elkhorn daycare is closing its doors.

Families at Premier Academy, located on 204th and Veterans Drive, received a letter last week announcing the daycare is closing soon. Premier's last day is this Friday.

Premier Academy Elkhorn Director Tamara Ross said two big challenges made it impossible to stay open: low enrollment and increasing costs.

"So many tears," Ross said.

Kayla White, whose daughter is enrolled at Premier, said the news left her with little time to find a new center.

"It's very disappointing. It kind of feels like I'm saying bye to family in a way," White said.

Premier is helping families connect to other locations, but there is another hurdle.

"Our facility is actually primarily subsidy families, so for them to be able to find a childcare center with openings that also accept subsidy has been a challenge for them," Ross said.

Childcare subsidies help hundreds of low-to-middle-income families afford quality care so parents can work or go to school. Right now, Nebraska lawmakers are deciding whether to maintain the current income eligibility requirements. It is possible some families could lose this assistance.

Early Futures Partnership Vice President Elizabeth Everett said the decision could affect around 1,000 families immediately, pushing Nebraska near the bottom nationally for access to affordable care.

"We need folks back in the workforce to improve our economy, and without programs like this, that will be much harder for them," Everett said.

Childcare providers say Premier Academy's closure is an example of what is becoming more common across Nebraska, with low enrollment, rising costs, and families struggling to find affordable care. According to the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, the area needs nearly 5,000 more childcare slots to meet the demand.

For parents like White, the decision is not about politics. It is about making sure her daughter has somewhere safe to go while she works to provide for her family.

"I think it's really important that they get that socialization early and able to adapt to new environments," White said.

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