Elkhorn neighbors push for traffic improvements at dangerous 204th and Fort intersection

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — The intersection has become a daily source of frustration and safety worries for residents, particularly during morning rush hour when commuters and school traffic converge.



Video shows morning traffic from the southwest side of the intersection.

We want a traffic light if the traffic study says that would be appropriate. We want additional markings on the road to make it clear who goes where," said one Calarosa East neighbor.

A traffic study completed by the Douglas County Engineer's Office found "that the federally required traffic signal warrants were not met" at this intersection.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in the Calarosa East subdivision are intensifying their calls for traffic safety improvements at the intersection of 204th and Fort streets, citing ongoing safety concerns that have persisted since last September.

"Everybody's getting frustrated about it," said Mike Sigmond, who moved to the neighborhood in 2023.

Sigmond said his primary concern involves drivers cutting through traffic lines, creating dangerous conditions for other motorists.

"Most people are making a right turn onto 204th and they sneak around and cut through the queue or cut through the line, and they also create an extra blind spot for those that are waiting to turn left or go straight," Sigmond said.

The safety concerns extend beyond traffic flow issues. Indhu Murali, whose son attends Stone Pointe Elementary, must navigate the busy intersection daily and faces additional visibility challenges.

"The gravel road puts in a bunch of dust there, so there is no visibility," Murali said.

When asked about conditions since the school year started, Murali described the situation as a "disaster, nightmare."

County study finds no warrant for traffic signals

Douglas County completed a traffic study in February that examined whether the intersection meets federal requirements for traffic control improvements.

According to the county, "It was found that the federally required traffic signal warrants were not met."

While this means no traffic signals will be installed, the county has recommended adding turn lanes in both directions on 204th Street as part of the future Fort Street paving project.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said it is evaluating a potential speed reduction for the area.

Residents push for action

Sigmond is encouraging neighbors to contact officials and advocate for safety improvements.

"We want a four-way stop if the traffic study says that that would be appropriate. We want a traffic light if the traffic study says that would be appropriate. We want additional markings on the road to make it clear who goes where," Sigmond said.

The Fort Street paving project, which could bring some relief to the intersection, is anticipated to start in spring 2026 and wrap up later that year.